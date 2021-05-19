Eight persons have been killed after bandits attacked Ungwan Gaida community, in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed this in a press statement also revealed that an Assemblies of God Church was razed along with several houses.

In another development, the Commissioner disclosed that troops of the Nigerian Navy in Kujama Village, neutralized three bandits and arrested two accomplices after repelling an attack in Chikun local government area.

Mr Aruwan said some bandits fled into the bush on sighting the troops, abandoning rustled cattle, which returned to their rightful owners.

Suspected bandit informants were arrested. Food and medical supplies meant for bandits were confiscated.

Advertisement

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condoled with the families of the slain Citizens, he also commended the Nigerian Navy troops for the success of the operations.