Bandits kill 2 of abducted Anglican Worshippers – CAN

At least two persons were reportedly killed and several other worshippers abducted when armed bandit attacked Emmanuel Baptist Church In Kaduna state on the 31st of October 2021. That’s about seven days ago.

The Baptist church is located in Kakau Daji community in Chikun local government area of the State.

Now, Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna State, Reverend Joseph Hayab, in a press statement on Sunday said atleast Sixty-Six persons were Kidnapped by the bandits while three others were severely injured.

He further revealed that two additional victims were gruesomely murdered on Saturday by their abductors.

As at the time of filling this report, the Kaduna state government and Police command in the State were yet to confirm the actual number of persons abducted in that attack.

Relatives of the kidnap victims together with the leadership of CAN in Kaduna State are calling on the government to intensify efforts to rescue those abducted

The attack on Emmanuel Baptist Church is coming barely four months after Bethel Baptist College in Chikun local government area was also attacked by armed bandits.

121 students were abducted and two military personnel killed in the process.

Meanwhile 117 abducted students were released in batches after ransom was paid by their parents but 4 students are still in the bandits custody after 128 days.