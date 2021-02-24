No fewer than eighteen people have been killed in Igabi and Chikun local government areas of Kaduna state.

This follows a sequence of attacks by armed bandits on the local government areas in the last forty eight hours.

A yet to be verified number of people have been abducted, and about 20 cows rustled.

Many houses and food barns have been razed, while an unspecified number of injured victims are receiving treatment in hospital.

The Kaduna state government says but for operations by air platforms and ground troops, things would have been worse.

The governor, Nasir El-Rufai commends the crews for their successful missions which saw the extermination of many bandits.

He is saddened at the incidents and sends condolences to families of all those killed in these attacks.

He wishes the injured quick recovery and prays for the repose of lives lost.