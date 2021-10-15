Bandits kill 12 in attack on Saraiki community in Zamfara State

Suspected Armed Bandits have killed twelve person’s, set Ablaze a police outpost, Houses, Nineteen shops in Zamfara state

Seven vehicles including two police patrol van belonging to mobile police force deployed to keep peace in the area were also destroyed

The Community affected is Sakajiki in Kaura Namoda Local Government area of the state

The gunmen according to sources stormed the area with dangerous weapons early hours of Friday and unleashed mayhem on the people

Police authorities in zamfara confirmed the incident

Spokesperson of the command Shehu Mohammed says, if not for the swift response of troops the casualty would have been more

He commend the efforts of troops and assures the police and other security agencies are on top of the situation.

The attack is coming when military operation against bandits in their enclaves is still ongoing in zamfara state.