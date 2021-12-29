Bandits Attack Zamfara Community, Kill District Head, Abduct Others

Unknown gunmen Suspected to be bandits have attacked Gada Community in Bungudu local government and killed the District Head of area
The gunmen also abducted Unspecified number of Persons
They stormed the area Tuesday night with Sophisticated weapons and unleashed mayhem on the people
The Zamfara State Commissioner for Information Ibrahim Dosara Confirmed the incident
He says the state government is working tirelessly to rid the state of kind of criminal activities
Ibrahim Dosara on behalf of the Government commiserated with the affected Community, Immediate family of the traditional ruler and the family of the Kidnap Victims
Communities under Bungudu local government has in recent times come under bandits Attack leading to the displacement of many locals.