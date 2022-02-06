Bandits Attack Two Zamfara Communities, Kill 27 over N40M Levy

No fewer than twenty seven Persons were killed by suspected bandits in separate attacks on two Zamfara Communities

The Communities are Nasarawa Mai Fara in Tsafe and Yar Katsina in Tsafe and Bungudu local government areas respectively

The two Communities were attacked Thursday night by heavily armed Bandits leaving at least seventeen person’s dead in Nasarawar Mai fara While ten were killed in Yar Katsina community

Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed the incident

Spokesperson of the Command Superintendent Mohammed Shehu says

Nasarawar Mai Fara Community was said to have been attacked after failure of the locals to settled the N40 Million levy placed on them by armed bandits

Though police authorities in Zamfara denied knowledge of the levy

Superintendent Mohammed Shehu adds that the State Commissioner of Police, Commander One Brigade Nigerian Army Gusau and Commissioner for Security affairs Mamman Tsafe visited the village affected and also to asses security arrangements in the area

Troops according to the police were deployed to the affected areas to forestall further further bridge of peace

Communities in Bungudu and Tsafe Local Government areas have in recent times suffered bandits attack leading to the death and displacement of Many.