Kebbi state governor, Atiku Bagudu has visited Danko/Wassagu local government area where suspected bandits killed over eighty persons.

Bagudu was in the local government in company of some of his cabinet members to commiserate and condole the people over the attack.

The governor pleaded with the people to remain calm as government is doing all within it’s powers to restore normalcy in the area.

Meanwhile youth in the village have staged a protest to show their displeasure over the incessant attacks that have caused the death of several persons in the area.

The youth are calling on the authority to redouble effort in finding a lasting solution to the deteriorating security challenges.

Advertisement

A reliable source in the village says the number of casualty figures have risen to ninety two persons while several others have sustained injuries.