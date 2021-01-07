Katsina state Governor, Aminu Bello Masari has received about 77 kidnapped victims rescued by the Nigeria Police force and other security agencies.

The victims mostly women, were kidnapped from different parts of Katsina state troubled by the insecurity problem.

Majority of the victim looking very exhausted disclosed their ordeals during their stay in captivity for over three weeks.

Governor Masari explained that this effort will be sustained to rescue more people through the new opening being used to reach out to the criminal groups.