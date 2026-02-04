The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu has warned both intending and serving corps members against night travel and other risky engagements during their service year. In a Wednesday statement shared on the official X handle of the scheme, Naf...

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu has warned both intending and serving corps members against night travel and other risky engagements during their service year.

In a Wednesday statement shared on the official X handle of the scheme, Nafiu gave the advice while addressing the 2026 Batch ‘A’ Stream One Corps Members at the NYSC Kogi State Orientation Camp, Asaya.

According to the statement, Nafiu urged corps members to be security conscious and stay away from acts capable of putting them in arms way.

The statement reads, “Corps Members have been advised to be security-conscious and avoid acts that can put them in harm’s way throughout the service year.

“He urged them to avoid night journeys and other risky engagements.”

The statement added, “General Nafiu also admonished the Corps Members to be productive and use the opportunity of the service year to build networks of friends that would open different doors of greatness for them in future.

“He further urged them to be disciplined and committed to work as well as cultivate savings culture and prudent financial management.”

Earlier, the NYSC Kogi State Coordinator, Mr. Femi Osungbohun, had told the DG that 1,049 Corps Members were registered adding that they had displayed commendable level of discipline.

The Coordinator, stressed that the camp activities were progressing smoothly, attributing the success recorded to the dedication and teamwork of course officials.