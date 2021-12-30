Auditor General indicts NASS over alleged misappropriation of N9.4b

The Office of the Auditor General for the Federation has indicted the management of the National Assembly and the National Assembly Service Commission for alleged unexplained expenditure amounting to N9.4 billion in the 2019 financial year.

The report said about N5.5 billion of such expenditure was credited to the House of Representatives in five different audit queries, N3.5 billion credited to the Senate in seven audit queries, while N307.6 million was credited to the National Assembly Service Commission in two audit queries.

The queries are contained in the Auditor General’s annual report on non-compliance and internal control weaknesses issues in Ministries, departments and agencies of the federal government for the year ended 31st December 2019.

The Report addressed to the Clerk to the National Assembly was signed by the Auditor General for the Federation, Adolphus Aghughu.

The report said N2.5 billion was granted to members of the House of Representatives as running costs between July and December 2019 without evidence to show what the funds were used for even as it was not retired.

It also said that the sum of N258 million was given to 59 staff of the House, while another N107.9 million was given to two staff for repairs and maintenance of unspecified residential quarters, denying government of the statutory VAT of 10.7 million accruable if the work had been awarded to contractors.