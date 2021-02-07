Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union, Bankole Adeoye has been elected Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security.

Mr. Adeoye won all 55 votes to emerge winner.

Josefa Sacko from Angola was re-elected to head the Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment docket while Amb. Albert Muchanga from Zambia was re-elected to the post of Economic Development, Trade and Industry and Mining docket.

The incumbent Chairperson of the African Union, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has also been re- elected for another 4 year term

Minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama says his victory will help in the fight against terrorism