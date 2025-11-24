Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has formally registered as a member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) at his hometown in Jada Local Government Area, Ward 1....

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has formally registered as a member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) at his hometown in Jada Local Government Area, Ward 1.

Atiku, who was the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last general election, arrived the registration venue to a warm reception from party supporters, youth groups, and ADC stalwarts from across Adamawa State.

Many described his return home to pick up the party’s membership card as a “significant moment” for the ADC ahead of future political engagements.

Addressing the gathering, party leaders in the state said Atiku’s registration marks a major boost for the ADC’s strength and visibility, praising his political experience and national influence.

Supporters who trooped out in large numbers expressed optimism that his presence in the party will reshape political dynamics both in the state and at the national level.

The former Vice President did not make any formal political declaration at the event, but his presence and engagement with party structures have continued to spark discussions about the future direction of the ADC.