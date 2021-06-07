Not less than twenty person have been killed in accident along Zaria-Kano road.

The commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna State, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed this in a statement.

According to him, the fatal crash between a hummer bus belonging to Kano line and a private Toyota Rav4 SUV occurred in the afternoon on Saturday, fifth June 2021.

Advertisement

The bus was Kano-bound, while the SUV was headed for Zaria.

Eye-witness reports also confirmed that the crash was a head-on collision between the two vehicles, due to bad driving at a diversion point on the highway.

Ten persons were said to have died on the spot while the other ten died later at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Shika. Several others sustained injuries.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai who was saddened by the incident prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and also wished the injured quick recovery.