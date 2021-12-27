At least 18 dead, over 35,000 displaced amid flash flooding in Brazil

Flash floods and heavy rains in northeast Brazil have killed at least 18 persons, injured 280 others, and displaced more than 35,000 locals, according to reports.

Local authorities on Monday confirmed the death of a 60-year-old man, who had drowned in a river in the state of Bahia on Sunday.

According to Sudec, the Bahia civil protection service, two people are also missing.

According to Governor Rui Costa, 286 people were injured during weeks of torrential rainfall that devastated nearly 40 communities throughout the region.

The heavy rains caused a dam to burst in the city of Itambé late Saturday.

According to fresh data, at least 430,800 people have been forced to leave their houses due to worries of further floods.

The National Institute of Meteorology of Brazil has issued heavy rainfall warnings for practically the whole state of Bahia.

According to Sudec, the number of towns in a state of emergency had climbed to 72 by Sunday afternoon, with 58 currently in crisis owing to flooding.

Climate change, according to experts, is the primary cause of the high rainfall that has resulted in devastating floods in Brazil in recent weeks.

Many people have cautioned that the impacts of global warming will increase the likelihood of more rain in the South American country.

A joint operation of federal and state emergency services has been put together since Saturday to rescue thousands of residents trapped in the flooding.