Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Asue Ighodalo says he is not pleased with the verdict of the petitions tribunal.

Mr Ighodalo says he has directed his legal team to proceed to the Court of Appeal to challenge the tribunal’s decision affirming Monday Okpebholo a governor.

He also called on his supporters and other party faithful to keep the peace and seek the rule of law in their fight for justice.

According to the PDP candidate, it is the beginning of a greater struggle for justice and democracy.

Although he does not agree with the verdict, he remains steadfast in the belief that the rule of law must remain the bedrock of democracy.

A three-member panel, led by Justice Wilfred Kpochi, dismissed Ighodalo’s petition due to a lack of merit and the failure to present competent witnesses to substantiate the claims of non-compliance with the Electoral Act.