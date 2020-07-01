London side, Arsenal will pay tribute to their supporters who have lost their lives to Coronavirus before they line out tonight against Norwich City in the Englih Premier League.

Wednesday’s game is the Gunners first home match since the resumption of the EPL

Arsenal will display the names of 47 fans on the stadium screens in the 47th minute and their faces on the programme.

There are seven more matches left to play in the League which is already won by liverpool

The Gunners are hoping to continue their fight for a chance to pick a UEFA Europa League spot with a win against the bottom side Norwich