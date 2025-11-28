The Nigerian Army has announced the promotion of 105 senior officers, elevating 28 to the rank of Major General and 77 others to Brigadier General. Army spokesperson Lt.-Col. Apollonia Anele disclosed the promotions in a statement issued on Friday, noting that the Army Council approved the new eleva...

The Nigerian Army has announced the promotion of 105 senior officers, elevating 28 to the rank of Major General and 77 others to Brigadier General.

Army spokesperson Lt.-Col. Apollonia Anele disclosed the promotions in a statement issued on Friday, noting that the Army Council approved the new elevations on Thursday, November 27.

According to the statement, the newly promoted Major Generals include Brig Gen O. Adegbe, Brig Gen S.M. Uba, Brig Gen R.E. Hedima, Brig Gen R.T. Utsaha, Brig Gen A.M. Umar, Brig Gen S. Sulaiman, Brig Gen I.O. Bassey, Brig Gen C.A. Ekeator, Brig Gen S.Y. Yakasai, Brig Gen W.L. Nzidee, Brig Gen S.A. Emmanuel, Brig Gen S.S. Tilawan, Brig Gen M.O. Agi, Brig Gen I.M. Abbas, and Brig Gen Z.A. Saidu, who was elevated posthumously.

The officers promoted to the rank of Brigadier General include Colonel Y. Ibrahim, Colonel N.N. Gambo, Colonel A. Saidu, Colonel A. Ali, Colonel I. Waziri, Colonel M.M. Sani, Colonel A.A. Alkali, Colonel A.O. Ndah, Colonel I.B. Sheriff, Colonel K.R. Apata, Colonel M.K. Akpuogwu, Colonel P.U. Nnaji, Colonel M.T. Nagudu, Colonel K.O. Bukoye, Colonel O. Adole, Colonel J.A. Ikagba, Colonel D.C. Ibeh, Colonel G.S. Chohwore, Colonel O.G. Okoye, Colonel Y.K. Audu, among several others.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, congratulated the newly promoted officers and their families, urging them to justify their elevation through renewed commitment and professionalism.

“He charged them to intensify their professional drive and prove beyond doubt that their elevation is well-deserved,” the statement said. The COAS also directed the officers to provide exemplary leadership, motivate their subordinates through personal conduct, and embrace bold and innovative solutions capable of addressing Nigeria’s evolving security challenges.

Shaibu further reminded them to uphold their oath to defend the nation, stressing that their loyalty to the Constitution must remain “absolute, unwavering, and beyond reproach.”