Army, Police urge public to disregard alleged shootout in Imo

The 34 Artillery Brigade Obinze and the Nigerian Police Imo State Command has urged the public to disregard the false report making the rounds on some online media platforms of a gun duel between the personnel of the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Police in Owerri.

In a Statement jointly signed by the Police and Army in the State, the Police and Army said the malicious and falsely fabricated report is the handwork of criminals who intend to create confusion and give an impression of a lack of synergy amongst the security agencies in Imo State.

According to the Statement, the law enforcement and security agencies in Imo State will continue to synergise and bring to book all criminals and halt their activities in the State.

No stone will be left unturned in ensuring that law abiding citizens live in a conducive environment and carry out their daily routine without fear or intimidation by miscreants who have constituted themselves into nuisance and bent on causing instability in the state.

The two security agencies expressed their determination to continue to discharge their Constitutional mandate and ensure lives and property are well protected.