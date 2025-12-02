The Nigerian Army has intensified its nationwide counter-terrorism and crime-fighting operations, neutralising eight terrorists, arresting 51 suspects and rescuing 27 victims between 29 November and 1 December 2025....

In Borno State, troops of 151 Task Force Battalion, 152 Task Force Battalion and 192 Battalion carried out ambush and clearance operations that led to the neutralisation of four ISWAP/JAS fighters. Soldiers recovered three AK-47 rifles, four magazines, hundreds of assorted rounds of ammunition, an AK-47 working part and a Baofeng radio.

Troops also repelled infiltration attempts around Chibok.

Across Plateau, Taraba, Benue, Kogi and Kaduna States, personnel under Operation WHIRL STROKE and Operation ENDURING PEACE rescued 20 victims, including women and a minor.

Arrests in these areas included suspected kidnappers, human traffickers, extremist collaborators, illegal miners, cult members and a gunrunner.

Troops in Taraba neutralised four violent extremists in Karim Lamido and recovered weapons, ammunition and motorcycles.

In Delta State, troops arrested two suspected cultists and seized a locally made pistol, cartridges and mobile phones.

Soldiers also recovered 76 rustled cattle in Plateau State and returned them to their owners.

In the South-South, anti-oil theft operations shut down an illegal refining site containing about 1,000 litres of stolen crude.

Joint operations with the NDLEA resulted in the arrest of 25 drug suspects in Bayelsa and Rivers States.

In Kaduna State, troops intercepted vehicles carrying 5,000kg of gelatine explosives, 3,000 metres of cordtex fuse, 10 electric detonators and 1,000 metres of connecting wire.

Investigations are ongoing with other security agencies.

One of the period’s major breakthroughs was the arrest of alleged notorious gunrunner Shuaibu Isah, also known as Alhaji, who was reportedly attempting to receive 1,000 rounds of ammunition from associates still being tracked.

The Nigerian Army reiterated its resolve to safeguard citizens and ensure that terrorists, criminals and their collaborators are denied safe haven.