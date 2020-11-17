A suspected kidnap kingpin has been killed in a gun battle with men of the Nigeria Army at Garin Arewa of Taganza local government area of Sokoto state a security source revealed this to TVCNEWS

The source who is not authorised to speak on the matter says other members of the kidnap gang escape with gunshot wound to the nearby bushes.

According to him, the operation follow a credible intelligence on the presence of kidnappers in Garin Arewa on Monday and men of the Nigeria army responded swiftly.

He says in the course of the encounter, one kidnapper was killed while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

According to him the source items recovered from the operation, include one AK47 rifle, one magazine and one motorcycle.