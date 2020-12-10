The General Officer Commanding, Army GOC 6th Division, Major General Johnson Olu Irefin, has died from coronavirus-related complications.

Irefim, who died in Abuja after testing positive for COVID-19, took over the command of the division in July 2020, replacing Maj.-Gen. Felix Agugo.

A senior military officer from Abuja who confirmed the development said: “One of our fine officers is dead. He is the GOC, 6th Division. He died in Abuja after developing complications caused by the coronavirus,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the army has cancelled the Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference holding in Abuja following Irefin’s demise.

Prior to assuming command of the 6 Division and Land Component Commander Operation Delta Safe, Port Harcourt Barracks, Irefin was the immediate-past GOC 81 Division Nigerian Army, Lagos.