Over two thousand Zamfara residents in Nasarawan Rashi and surrounding communities in Gusau local government area of Zamfara State have benefited from a free medical outreach organized by one Brigade of the Nigerian Army Gusau

The exercise is part of activities marking this year’s Nigerian Army Day Celebration

Authorities of the Nigerian Army in Gusau said the choice of Nasarawan Rashi community is to assist the locals with basic medical health care

The acting medical Commandant of the Nigerian Army Gusau, Captain Hillary Gami Said the village lack portable drinking water, health center among other things

“We consider this community because is our immediate neighbor and we deem it fit to give them free medical services”

“This exercise is taking place across all Army formations and we are happy doing this” Captain Hilary Said

“We will be here throughout the day and we will attend to over two thousand locals” he added

The Traditional ruler of the area Musa Muhammad and some members of the community Kabiru Hassan and Ma’uda Musa commended the Nigerian Army for the gesture, saying it came at the right time when most residents of the village are suffering from one ailment or the other

They said, the gesture will further strengthen their relationship with the military

The locals also said, the army are giving them security cover, noting that it is commendable

Though some of the beneficiaries express their displeasure for lack of portable drinking water and other social basic amenities which according to them is contributing to the rise of sicknesses in the area

The Commandant one Brigade of the Nigerian Army Gusau, Brigadier General Isiaka Olatunji was also at the venue of the event to see for himself.

He expresses joy with the support and cooperation the locals are giving to the medical team.

The beneficiaries of the free medical outreach includes the aged, men, women, pregnant women and children

Some of the services rendered by the army medical team includes Basic Health care, Hypertension, Diabetes, Typhoid, Malaria and Dental Services among others.