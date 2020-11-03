The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has said authorities of the nation’s correctional centres are rejecting new suspects being sent to them by the police because the action was not in compliance with the COVID-19 protocols.

Aregbesola stated this during an interview with journalists after defending his Ministry’s 2021 budget proposal before the Senate Committee on Interior.

He also said his Ministry will approach the National Assembly with a supplementary budget soon to rebuild all the correctional centres destroyed during the protests that followed the #EndSARS protests recently