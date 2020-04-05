The Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Diocese has enjoined every citizen to be more fervent in serving God as a way of overcoming the challenges of this time.

Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama spoke at a private palm Sunday mass to.commemorate this year’s Palm Sunday.

He seeks churches’ collaboration with the government towards curbing the spread of the Corona virus pandemic.

The Mass was devoid of the usual congregation as a result of the two week lockdown declared by the federal government prohibiting gathering in churches, mosques and markets.