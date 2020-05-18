Apple Incorporation will this week reopen more than 25 of its branded stores in the United States.

The company made the announcement on its website on Sunday, continuing a gradual process that has unlocked doors at nearly a fifth of its worldwide retail outlets.

The iPhone maker in March shut all its stores outside of Greater China in response to the spread of the coronavirus.

It started shutting its more than 50 Greater China stores in January and reopened them by mid-March.

Direct sales, including retail stores, web and corporate sales, accounted for 31% of its $260 billion in 2019 revenue.

Chief Executive Tim Cook declined last month to provide an outlook for the June quarter, citing business uncertainty created by the virus. First-quarter sales in China, reflecting that country’s store closings and lockdown, were $9.46 billion, about $1 billion less than for the same period a year earlier.