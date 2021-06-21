Members of Ondo State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have marched to the Appeal Court complex in Akure to demand the Certified True Copy of the Appeal Court judgment.

The court of Appeal sitting in Akure had last Wednesday dismissed the petition filed by the PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede.

The PDP members led by the Party chairman, Fatai Adam in their numbers, moved from the party Secretariat to the court of Appeal.

This action is coming two days after a statement released by the party publicity secretary, Kennedy Peretei .

The PDP spokesman noted that the delay in accessing the Certified True Copy of the judgement is a deliberate move to delay the party from reviewing and advancing their legal pursuit to the Supreme Court.