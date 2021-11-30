Appeal Court nullifies ruling restoring Orji Uzor-Kalu’s Degree

An appeal Court sitting in Owerri has nullify the judgement of Isikwuato high court which restored a bachelors degree certificate of the Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzo kalu which was earlier stripped by Abia state University.

The court says the trial court lacked jurisdiction over the matter.

Delivering judgement in Owerri, the Imo State capital, Justice Adefope Okojie upheld the withdrawal of Orji Uzo Kalu’s certificate by the university.

The appeal Court said the respondent ought to have exhausted all the remedies available to him before approaching the court to challenge the decision of the Senate of Abia state university.

Abia state University through it’s registrar in March 2, 2013 withdrew the certificate awarded to Orji Uzo kalu for violating university’s admission and graduation extant rules and regulations

reacting to the judgement, counsel to the appellant, Jesse Nwaenyo said the institution received the judgement with joy, noting that it has further proofed that the respondent Orji Uzo kalu did not merit the certificate.