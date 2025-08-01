The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa State says it is taking legal steps against Sahara Reporters over what it describes as a false and misleading report about Governor Umar Namadi....

The party warns that continued publication of fake news will not go unchallenged.

The Jigawa State chapter of the APC refuted a report by Sahara Reporters, alleging that Governor Umar Namadi awarded a contract for 12 SUVs and had taken delivery of new luxury cars. describing the claims as false and a distraction from the administration’s development efforts.

In a statement signed by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Bashir Kundu, the APC described the report published by Sahara Reporters as “deliberately misleading” and intended to misinform the public.

Mr Kundu said Governor Namadi has not bought new convoy vehicles and is still using those inherited from his predecessor.

He explained that the vehicles seen at the Government House were those of visiting guests and officials, not part of the governor’s fleet.

The party also challenged the claim that Jigawa generated only ₦6.9 billion in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the first half of 2025.

Official figures, it said, show that the state actually recorded ₦23.8 billion in IGR between January and June.

According to the APC, the administration is guided by procurement laws and financial discipline.

It stressed that Governor Namadi, a chartered accountant, would not approve any contract outside legal procedures.

In the last two years, the administration has focused on infrastructure and service delivery.

Key achievements include:

Completion of all 26 road projects inherited from the previous administration.

Initiation of 48 new road projects covering 976 kilometres 30 of them nearing completion.

Completion of the ₦11.5 billion Sundimina–Birnin Kudu road in seven months, ahead of the 12-month timeline.

Ongoing construction of the ₦11 billion Sara–Gantsa road and several township and rural feeder roads, with 60–80% progress.

The APC also revealed that Governor Namadi’s government has settled ₦50 billion out of the ₦82 billion in liabilities inherited from the previous government.

The party called on the media to verify reports before publication and urged Sahara Reporters to retract what it called a misleading story.

It warned that persistent publication of false information could result in legal action.