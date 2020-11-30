The Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the commencement of the party membership registration and revalidation.

The four weeks exercise which will take place simultaneously in all the wards in the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) will commence on December 12, 2020 to January 9, 2021.

Chairman of the Caretaker Committee, Mai Mala Buni in a statement in Abuja said the date for the exercise was arrived at, after wide consultations with stakeholders including President Muhammadu Buhari.

This development has foreclosed the possibility of the National Convention of the party holding this year as directed by the emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of June 25 which inaugurated the 13-man Caretaker Committee with the mandate to conduct the convention within 6 months.

The Caretaker Committee Chairman assured that registration materials will be distributed to all the wards before the commencement of the exercise and urged members to avail themselves the opportunity of the exercise to revalidate their membership status while prospective members are to take advantage of process to get registered.