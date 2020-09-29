The Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress has set up a six-member committee to resolve the crisis in the Ekiti State chapter of the party.

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, was named chairman of the reconciliation committee while Ini Morgan was named Secretary.

Secretary of the APC National Caretaker Committee, Akpan Udoedehe, inaugurated the panel on behalf of Buni at the party secretariat in Abuja, on Monday.

Other members of the reconciliation committee are Lawal Isa, Rochas Okorocha, Ahmed Wase, and Buba Marwa.

However, Marwa and Okorocha did not attend the inauguration of the committee.

Advertisement

A copy of the letter of appointment of committee members read, “I have the pleasure to write and convey the approval of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Committee on your appointment into the Reconciliation Committee for APC in Ekiti State.

“It is our sincere belief that our party as a formally structured organisation based on rules should provide a platform for those in contestation to discuss; while realising that we must ensure the common goal which we all subscribe to, hence, this reconciliation committee.”

The Ekiti State chapter of the APC has been embroiled in a crisis following the suspension and counter suspension of party leaders by factions.

A faction of the party had suspended the Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Babafemi Ojudu; Oyetunde Ojo, an In-law to the National Leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu, and nine others.

In response, their loyalists suspended the Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi and other party leaders loyal to him.