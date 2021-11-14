Breaking News

APC releases timetable for Ekiti, Osun governorship polls

APC releases timetable for Ekiti, Osun governorship polls

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has released its timetable and schedule of activities for the governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states scheduled for next year, 2022.

According to the Party’s official notice signed by the National Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen. John James Akpanudodehe, sale of nomination forms will begin on the 16th for Ekiti state and 18th for Osun state, November 2021.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had earlier fixed June 18, 2022 for Ekiti governorship election and July 16, 2022 for the same exercise in Osun state.

