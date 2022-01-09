APC releases revised timetable for Ekiti state governorship primary election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released a revised timetable and schedule of activities for the conduct of the 2022 Governorship Primary Election in Ekiti State, in accordance with provisions of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines.

This was stated in the Party’s official notice, which was issued by Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

The Ekiti governorship election will be held on June 18, 2022, according to INEC.

Revised Schedule of Activities

***Notice of Election to the State Chapter: Monday 15 November, 2021

***Sale of Forms (APC National Secretariat): Tuesday 16th November, 2021

***Last Day for Submission of Completed Forms and accompanying documents (APC National Secretariat): Saturday 15th January, 2022

***Screening of Aspirants: Tuesday 18th January, 2022

***Publication of claims and objections: Thursday 20th January, 2022

***Screening Appeals: Sunday 23rd January, 2022

***PRIMARY ELECTION: Thursday 27th January, 2022

***Election Appeal: Friday 28th / Saturday 29th January, 2022.

The price of the forms was set at N22.5 million by the party. The expression of interest form costs N2.5 million, while the nomination form costs N20 million.

Female aspirants and physically challenged aspirants, on the other hand, must pay half of the prescribed fees.