The All Progressives Congress, has reacted to the resignation of the Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi and the Secretary to the State Government Ifedayo Abegunde from the party, saying their personal ambitions have driven them to take unreasonable actions.

The Secretary of the Caretaker and Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, John Akpan Udoedehe said this during the inauguration of the screening and appeal committees ahead of the party’s July 20th Governorship Primary Election in the state.

While the deputy governor had resigned more than a week ago and has since defected to the PDP, Mr Abegunde resigned on Monday after saying he would not leave the APC despite not being comfortable with the second term ambition of the incumbent governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

The screening committee assured that it would carry out its duties with all fairness and justice.