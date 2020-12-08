The All Progressives Congress in Zamfara state said it will no longer participate in the Bakura Constituency supplementary by-election scheduled for Wednesday, 19th December.

The Election was rescheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission following irregularities observed in fourteen polling units last Saturday.

A press statement signed by the state Chairman of the party, Ibrahim Muhammad said the party’s resolve not to participate in the election is due to alleged plans by the ruling PDP to harm and intimidate electorates and eventually rig the election.

The APC commends the determination and support of its members at ensuring peaceful conduct of the election.