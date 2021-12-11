APC needs leader that will follow due process – Musa Sanni

An aspirant for the chairmanship position of the All progressives congress, Musa Sani, has stated that the party needs a leader that will follow due process and so Justice by all party members.

At a news briefing in Abuja,Mr Sani the party has lost grounds, as a result of leaders whose personal interests and pursuit have clouded basic morality, thereby abandoned the vision of the party in their personal gains.

He believes the APC needs to be reengineered and repositioned to the founding purpose, when it was created.