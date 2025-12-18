The All Progressives Congress (APC) is holding a high-level National Caucus meeting at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja today....

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is holding a high-level National Caucus meeting at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja today.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima, and Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker Tajudeen Abass are in attendance, alongside APC state governors, senior party officials, and key members of the APC National Working Committee.

The gathering brings together influential stakeholders of the ruling party to deliberate on pressing national and party matters. Sources say the meeting will review the current state of the nation, assess recent political developments, and chart strategic plans ahead of upcoming electoral and governance engagements.

Discussions are also expected to focus on internal party cohesion, strengthening grassroots structures, and mobilizing support for the government’s ongoing reform agenda.

Party insiders reveal that the caucus will evaluate governance priorities, national security, economic policies, and measures to enhance public confidence in the administration.

Details of resolutions and action points from the meeting are expected to be officially communicated once deliberations conclude.