The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has criticised a recent newspaper column by Lasisi Olagunju, describing it as performative outrage and a reflection of opposition frustration rather than rigorous political analysis.

In a statement, the party said Olagunju’s arguments relied on exaggerated analogies and selective interpretations that failed to reflect Nigeria’s current political realities, insisting that routine state protocol—such as officials receiving the President after official trips—should not be portrayed as evidence of an “imperial presidency.”

The APC argued that criticism of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu stemmed from the opposition’s inability to secure electoral victory, adding that attempts to challenge his mandate through commentary could not replace democratic processes affirmed by voters and the courts.

Defending the President’s record, the party said Tinubu’s political career had been defined by resistance to authoritarianism, institutional strengthening and democratic expansion, citing Lagos State’s governance model as evidence of sustained electoral competition, judicial independence and strong institutions.

It also rejected suggestions that the legislature and judiciary had been undermined, describing such claims as unfair to the institutions and professionals serving within them, and stressing that disagreement with political outcomes did not amount to democratic collapse.

The APC further accused critics of selective amnesia regarding past administrations, questioning the absence of similar criticism during earlier periods of executive dominance in Nigeria’s political history.

According to the party, Tinubu’s administration has stabilised the economy, restored seriousness to governance and pursued difficult but necessary reforms, adding that public respect for leadership should not be misconstrued as political worship.

Looking ahead to the 2027 general elections, the Lagos APC said political power would continue to be determined by voters rather than commentators, urging opposition parties to focus on organisation, credibility and public trust instead of what it described as theatrical rhetoric.

The party reaffirmed its commitment to governance, service delivery and democratic consolidation, stating that it would remain focused on national development despite criticism from political opponents.