The Progressives Governors Forum has commended president Muhammadu Buhari, for signing the Petroleum Industry Bill into law.

The PGF as it is fondly called is a forum of governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

In a statement titled ‘Petroleum Industry Act: Democratically Changing Nigeria, and signed by the Chairman, Progressives Governors Forum, and Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, in Abuja, on Wednesday, the Governors expressed gratitude to the President for breaking the jinx of a bill that has dodged the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill for over two decades.

The statement read: “The Progressive Governors Forum commends Mr. President for this historic feat of moving the nation forward to a new democratic era of governance and business management of the oil and gas industry.

“The new Petroleum Industry Act presents a convincing credential of the commitment of our party, All Progressives Congress (APC), to restructure Nigerian economy through the democratic process in line with provisions of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution as amended.

“On Monday, August 16, 2021, Mr. President, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR assented to the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) and by so doing restructure the operations and management of the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

“With the coming into law of the new Petroleum Industry Act, once more our party under the leadership of President Buhari has demonstrated unwavering commitment to change Nigeria democratically.”