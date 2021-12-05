APC Claims Total Victory in Ekiti Council Poll

The All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State has won all the thirty five chairmanship and one hundred and seventy six councillorship seats in the last Saturday’s council election held across the sixteen Local Government and nineteen Local Council Development Area in the state.

Announcing the results in Ado Ekiti, Chairman of the Ekiti State Independent Electoral Commission, EKSIEC, Justice Babajide Aladejana said the APC candidates won having polled the highest total number of lawful votes against the remaining participating parties at the poll.

Justice Aladejana clarified that there would be bye election in Ekameta ward four where ballot boxes and electoral materials were reportedly burnt by hoodlums which led to the cancellation of election in the area.

The Chairman of Young Progressives Party in Ekiti State, Owoola Daramola whose party had candidates for the poll described the election as one sided affair.

The Ekiti State publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party,Ralph Adeyanju had earlier said the party would not participate because it had no trust in the process.

Also, the publicity Secretary of APC, Mr Segun Dipe told Radio Nigeria that a new dawn has begun at the grassroots level in Ekiti State.

Six political parties including Action Alliance AA, All Progressives Congress, APC African Democratic Congress, ADC, All Progressives Grant Alliance, APGA, National Redemption Movement, NRM, Young Progressives Party, YPP.