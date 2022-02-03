APC CECPC approves schedule of activities for 2022 National Convention

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has adopted the timetable/schedule of activities for the 26th February, 2022 APC National Convention.

The adoption was taken at its 19th regular meeting on Wednesday 19th January, 2022 at the Party’s National Secretariat (Buhari House)

The approved schedule of activities is as follow

***Receiving of the Interim Report of the National Reconciliation Committee – 31/01/2022

***Consideration and adoption of Reports of State Congresses – 02/02/2022

***Inauguration of the State Executives – 03/02/2022

***Sales of Forms to all aspirants vying for National Offices (APC National Secretariat) – 14/02/2022

***Submission of completed forms and accompanying documents (APC National Secretariat) – On or before 19/02/2022

***Publication of Sub-Committees – 19/02/2022

***Screening of all aspirants vying for National Offices – 20th – 22nd of February. 2022

***Screening Appeals to hear and resolve complaints arising from the screening exercise – 23/02/2022

***Accreditation of all statutory and elected delegates to the National Convention – 24th – 25th of February 2022

***National Convention to elect National Officers to the National Executive Committee (NEC) – 26/02/2022

***National Convention Appeal to hear and resolve complaints arising from the National Convention – 28/02/2022

