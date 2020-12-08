The tenure of the caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress has been extended till June 2021.

The extension of the tenure of the committee is part of the decision taken at the virtual national executive committee of the All Progressives Congress held at the presidential villa Abuja with governors and others joining virtually.

The NEC also dissolved all the organs of the party from ward, State and Zonal executives with only caretaker national committee the only organ not affected by the dissolution.