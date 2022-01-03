APC caretaker committee must ensure National Convention goes beyond just electing NWC – DG PGF

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and Director General Of the Progressives Governors Forum, Salihu Lukman, has appealed to the party’s Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, to ensure that the February 2022 Convention is not just about electing National Working Committee members.

In a statement signed by Mr Lukman, and made available to newsmen, he says there must be some reflections about the challenges facing the country, with priority on problems of insecurity, rebuilding public education and health through mobilisation of massive financial investment in these sectors.

Mr Lukman believes as part of the review of public education and health, issues of avoidable strikes actions and how to bring an end to what has become clearly destructive to these sectors must be considered.

He urged party leaders on recommendations from the Convention, which he says should guide the review process of the party’s manifesto and bring out some of the campaign agenda of the APC for the 2023 campaigns.

Salihu Lukman says It is quite worrisome that speculations about the Convention are allowed to create strong doubts as to when the Convention will hold.

He says it is very clear that there is a decision about when the Convention will hold, following consultations between APC Governors and President Buhari, as February was agreed as the month for the Convention

Although it is a public knowledge, that relevant committees will be setup. The major gap, however, is that no date or details of Committees, their membership and terms of reference, were given,a worrisome situation.

Given the roll out of political activities for the year, Mr Lukman advised the Caretaker Committee to set up relevant committee for the party’s national assembly, to rest speculations is some quarters that the convention will not hold in February.