The Apapa Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has made a huge revenue collection of N110.2 billion between January and march 2020.

The collection indicates an appreciable increase of over 15.5 billion naira when compared to the corresponding period of 2019.

The command also recorded 22.1billion naira from 183,578 metric tonnes of export trade within the period under review.

In the area of anti-Smuggling, the Command recorded the seizure of 80 containers and 4 vehicles that contravened some of the provisions of extant laws as enshrined in the Customs and Excise Management Act with duty paid value of 12 billion naira.

The comptroller of the command attributes the increase in revenue collection to so many factors including strict application of import guidelines.