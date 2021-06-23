John McAfee, the controversial antivirus software magnate who has had multiple recent run-ins with the US law, has died at 75. McAfee was awaiting extradition to the United States in a Spanish prison after being charged with tax evasion in last year.

McAfee was found dead in his cell in a prison near Barcelona on Wednesday around 1 p.m. ET and a medical examiner is on the scene, a spokeswoman for the Superior Court of Catalonia told CNN.

She said the cause of death is under investigation.

A statement from the Catalonia regional government Justice Department, which manages prisons there, said that prison medical personnel and guards attempted to perform life-saving procedures after finding McAfee, but were unsuccessful. The statement said “everything indicates” that McAfee could have died by suicide.