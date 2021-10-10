Breaking News

Anthony Joshua triggers rematch clause to face Oleksandr Usyk

Latest on Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk

Anthony Joshua will have the opportunity to reclaim his lost heavyweight belts early next year after formally activating his rematch clause against Oleksandr Usyk.

This was confirmed by his promoter Eddie Hearn on Saturday night

Joshua lost his WBA, IBF, and WBO titles to Usyk last month at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after being overwhelmed on points.

A rematch option has already been activated in principle, according to the Ukrainian team.

Hearn stated a date in the first half of 2022 was now definitely on the cards with the UK seen as the likeliest location again to host the fight despite  Usyk wanting to fight at home in Kiev.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Current news on Kaduna abduction

Gunmen abduct Emir of Kajuru Alhassan Adamu, thirteen others in Kaduna State

TVCN
Jul 11, 2021

Armed bandits have abducted the Emir of Kajuru in Kaduna state, Alhassan Adamu and thirteen members…

Abducted PDP National Youth leader, Ude Okoye regains freedom

TVCN
Sep 3, 2019

Former member of the Enugu House of Assembly and National Youth Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party,…

Angry community members attack Police Station in Zamfara

TVCN
Jul 29, 2018

Angry Community members in Zurmi local government areas of Zamfara state have attacked a police station…

Messi_Ronaldo TVC

My rivalry with Messi still far from over – Ronaldo

TVCN
Oct 25, 2017

Real Madrid's Portugal striker, Cristiano Ronaldo has insisted that his rivalry with Messi is far from…

TVC News Special Reports

Anthony Joshua to open training camp in July ahead Fury clash

05 Apr 2021 2.25 pm

Anthony Joshua has officially started his…

Continue reading

Joshua, Ruiz Jr’s Rematch may hold in New York or Cardiff

19 Jul 2019 11.31 am

Anthony Joshua’s rematch with Andy…

Continue reading

President Buhari congratulates new Boxing champion, Ridwan Oyekola

29 Dec 2020 3.27 pm

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated…

Continue reading