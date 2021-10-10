Anthony Joshua triggers rematch clause to face Oleksandr Usyk

Anthony Joshua will have the opportunity to reclaim his lost heavyweight belts early next year after formally activating his rematch clause against Oleksandr Usyk.

This was confirmed by his promoter Eddie Hearn on Saturday night

Joshua lost his WBA, IBF, and WBO titles to Usyk last month at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after being overwhelmed on points.

A rematch option has already been activated in principle, according to the Ukrainian team.

Hearn stated a date in the first half of 2022 was now definitely on the cards with the UK seen as the likeliest location again to host the fight despite Usyk wanting to fight at home in Kiev.