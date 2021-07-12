The Governor Mai Mala Buni-chaired Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has appointed the Governors of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-olu, and Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulrasaq Abdulrahman to unify the party following the recently concluded APC Primaries to elect the party’s flagbearer for the November 6th Anambra State Governorship Elections.

The two party leaders are tasked with bringing together all former aspirants and their supporters to join the party’s campaign organization and achieve victory for the APC in the state.

The Chairman of CECPC mandated the two governors to do everything reasonable and necessary to ensure that all feuding parties, erstwhile aspirants and their supporters close ranks and work for the APC to re-soundly defeat contestants fielded by other political parties.

He added the party looks forward to a unified front and a shared commitment before, during and after the election.