The Independent National Electoral Commission has released the names of governorship and deputy governorship candidates for the Anambra governorship election.

In the list, the name of the former governor of Central Bank and candidate of the supposed candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Professor Charles Soludo and that of his deputy were missing on the list.

Instead they were replaced by Chukwuma Michael Umeoji and Orogbu Obiageli Lilian as governorship and deputy governorship candidates respectively.

Meanwhile, the names of the candidates of the People’s Democratic Party were completely omitted on the list. While no reason was given for replacing Soludo’s name, that of the PDP candidates’ were dropped as a result of court cases.

Although as at the time of filing this report, no official reaction from both APGA and the PDP, it would be recalled that the APGA primary election was not rancour free. The primary produced parallel candidates who laid claim to their credibility and authenticity.

Advertisement

Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, is the anointed candidate of the incumbent governor, Willie Obiano.

LIST OF CANDIDATES FOR THE ANAMBRA GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION