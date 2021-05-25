Members of the All Progressives Grand Alliance Party under the “Save APGA movement” has called for the conduct of a proper primary election that will give rooms for fairness in the selection process.

The group made the call during a rally in Abuja, alleging that Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano has endorsed a candidate ahead of the governorship election.

They are also asking the National Chairman of the party to take urgent steps in unifying all warring members and present a united front ahead of the Anambra state governorship election.