Anambra 2021: INEC Chairman arrives in Awka, meets with Police Commissioner

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu has arrived in Akwa, the capital of Anambra State and immediately went into consultation with the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Echeng E. Echeng.

He is currently meeting with members of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), Anambra State chapter, to discuss the security situation with regard to the governorship election taking place on Saturday 6th November, 2021.

The electoral body chairman had earlier landed at the Enugu International Airport before heading to Anambra.