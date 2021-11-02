Breaking News

Anambra 2021: INEC Chairman arrives in Awka, meets with Police Commissioner

Anambra 2021: INEC Chairman arrives in Awka, meets with Police Commissioner Anambra 2021: INEC Chairman arrives in Awka, meets with Police Commissioner

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu has arrived in Akwa, the capital of Anambra State and immediately went into consultation with the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Echeng E. Echeng.

He is currently meeting with members of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), Anambra State chapter, to discuss the security situation with regard to the governorship election taking place on Saturday 6th November, 2021.

The electoral body chairman had earlier landed at the Enugu International Airport before heading to Anambra.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

CBN orders banks to suspend accounts linked with fraud

TVCN
Jan 15, 2018

The Central Bank of Nigeria has ordered the Deposit Money Banks in the country to suspend the bank accounts…

#AnambraVotes: Card readers fail in many polling units

TVCN
Nov 18, 2017

Residents of Anambra state are already choosing via the ballot box who will lead them for the next four…

MFM coach confidents Olukoya Boys will beat Enyimba

TVCN
Mar 12, 2017

MFM FC coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu, says his side have enough quality to match seven-time champions, Enyimba…

Niger Delta peace : FG involves youths in securing pipelines

TVCN
Aug 8, 2017

The Federal Government is working at enhancing peace in the Niger Delta region by getting the youths…

TVC News Special Reports

#OndoDecides: Akeredolu receives certificate of return

01 Dec 2016 10.08 am

The Independent National Electoral Commission…

Continue reading

Politicians must work to win voters’ trust, says INEC boss

03 Aug 2017 1.32 pm

Nigeria’s election management body,…

Continue reading
Abubakar Kuki -TVC

INEC receives petition for recall of Kano lawmaker

15 Aug 2017 9.46 am

The Independent National Electoral Commission…

Continue reading