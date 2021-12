The joint patrol team of Amotekun Corps in Ondo and Osun States have rescued nine kidnapped victims at Ipetumodu area of Osun State.

The victims were kidnapped on Christmas Eve around 10.30pm.

Ondo state commander of Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye said the kidnappers abandoned the victims when they sighted Amotekun operatives.

He said the abductors went away with personal effects of the victims.